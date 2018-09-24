Company implicated in Tanoos charges, Energy Systems Group, releases statement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has received a statement from the group implicated in the case against former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos.

Tanoos faces three felony charges for allegedly improperly awarding contracts to ESG.

In a statement, a representative says:

“For the past 18 years, Energy Systems Group (ESG) has proudly partnered with the Vigo County School Corporation to bring energy-saving and infrastructure modernization projects to its schools. Those projects have generated significant energy and cost savings for the school system and its taxpayers and will continue to do so in the coming years. We are surprised and disappointed by the news of criminal charges filed today in Marion County against retired Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Daniel Tanoos. ESG has and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement in the course of their investigation, and we have conducted a separate internal investigation into this matter.”