Clear

Company implicated in Tanoos charges, Energy Systems Group, releases statement

News 10 has received a statement from the group implicated in the case against former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos.

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 5:29 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 6:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has received a statement from the group implicated in the case against former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos.

Tanoos faces three felony charges for allegedly improperly awarding contracts to ESG.

In a statement, a representative says:

“For the past 18 years, Energy Systems Group (ESG) has proudly partnered with the Vigo County School Corporation to bring energy-saving and infrastructure modernization projects to its schools. Those projects have generated significant energy and cost savings for the school system and its taxpayers and will continue to do so in the coming years. We are surprised and disappointed by the news of criminal charges filed today in Marion County against retired Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Daniel Tanoos. ESG has and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement in the course of their investigation, and we have conducted a separate internal investigation into this matter.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Chance of Rain Remains
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday alcohol sales in Marshall

Image

Scattered showers and thunder in the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Guy works to keep Terre Haute clean

Image

Mold continues to be issue for Terre Haute rental home

Image

Weekend fire ruled arson

Image

How does the 2016 VCSC FBI raid connect to Tanoos charges?

Image

Statement from Energy Systems Group

Image

Charges filed against former superintendent Danny Tanoos

Image

3:30PM Update - Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game