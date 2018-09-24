TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has received a statement from the group implicated in the case against former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos.
Tanoos faces three felony charges for allegedly improperly awarding contracts to ESG.
In a statement, a representative says:
“For the past 18 years, Energy Systems Group (ESG) has proudly partnered with the Vigo County School Corporation to bring energy-saving and infrastructure modernization projects to its schools. Those projects have generated significant energy and cost savings for the school system and its taxpayers and will continue to do so in the coming years. We are surprised and disappointed by the news of criminal charges filed today in Marion County against retired Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Daniel Tanoos. ESG has and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement in the course of their investigation, and we have conducted a separate internal investigation into this matter.”
Related Content
- Company implicated in Tanoos charges, Energy Systems Group, releases statement
- Statements from VCSC officials about felony charges Tanoos faces
- Former VCSC Superintendent Danny Tanoos faces three felony bribery charges
- Environment groups want pipeline company's lawsuit dismissed
- Family of Edwin Jackson releases statement, arrangements set
- "Seuss Tanoos" says goodbye after a 10-year long tradition
- Danny Tanoos wraps up his last day as superintendent
- Duke Energy customers set record for energy usage
- White House drafted a statement on John McCain but never released it
- An emotional Danny Tanoos announces his retirement as Superintendent of VCSC