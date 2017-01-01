wx_icon Terre Haute -5°

Companies offering services to prevent drunk driving

Tipsy towing will be offered New Year's Eve by Durr's Towing. (WTHI Photo, Austin Fagg)

A few local businesses are trying to help prevent drunk driving in Terre Haute.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2017 10:59 AM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2017 10:59 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – If you plan to partake in alcohol this New Year’s Eve, officials say don’t get behind the wheel. A few local businesses are trying to help prevent drunk driving in Terre Haute.

1st Choice Cab will offer free cab rides Sunday night. That's thanks to the Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos, and Newlin Law Firm. The firm pays for all rides taken in Terre Haute.

Rides will take place starting at 8 p.m. until 3 a.m. Monday. To get a ride, you can call 812-251-TAXI (8294).

Durr's Towing and AAA are also partnering up for the cause. Durr's is offering safe rides home on New Year’s Eve. All you have to do is call their dispatch line, and someone will pick you up, and tow your car home for free!

The tipsy tow service will be available Sunday night as well. You can call the Durr's Towing 24 hour line at 812-232-1995 or 812-235-4665.

