Community seeking justice in death of local teenager

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A community is seeking justice following the death of a Vigo County teenager.

17-year-old Garrett Sands was shot and killed at a house party earlier this year.

It's a story we've been following since it happened in March.

People met in front of the Vigo County Courthouse on Saturday. That's where they demanded Justice For Garrett.

This comes after Nathan Derickson, the teenager accused of killing Sands, was ordered to home detention.

Sands' mother, Jayna Sullivan, told News 10 she feels the courts were too lenient on Derickson. That's why she said Saturday was not the first or last time they'll make their voices heard.

"He's my son, I fought for him when he was alive and I'll fight for him when he's dead," said Sullivan.

Through Saturday's protest, organizers hope others will learn more about the justice system and the laws in place.