Clear

Community reacts to new School Resource Officer

A new safety tool for the Marshall Illinois School District is actually a person! Marshall Schools will have a school resource officer starting this Fall.

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 4:45 PM
Updated: Jul. 17, 2018 5:43 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) – A new safety tool for the Marshall Illinois School District is actually a person! Marshall Schools will have a school resource officer starting this Fall. He'll be responsible for all four schools in the district.

Scroll for more content...

As it turns out, the Marshall school district used to have an SRO. That was the current Chief, Chris Smithson. However, he says he was in place because of a grant. When money ran out, the school didn't have its officer anymore.

The chief says there have been good relations with the school after that partnership ended. He says officers typically made daily trips to the school. But, there was room for a more persistent presence.

News 10 spoke with Warren LeFever. He's a town alderman, who voted to put an SRO in place. He says it's a good move for student safety. That's because the officer is armed, and that adds resistance to an active shooter.

However, LeFever feels more intense mental health screening needs put in place in school systems.

LeFever says, "After all, we're talking about children's lives, and children's lives are a lot more important than political correctness or anything like that."


News 10 spoke with Marshall High School Senior Mitchell Garrett about the addition of an SRO to campus. He says he’s all in favor of the move.


Garrett shares, "It makes me feel proud of my school and my town because they care about the students and how they feel and what they want to do in life, they want to protect, and get them far in life. It makes me feel safer that someone's always going to be there from bell to bell every day protecting us."


So who's filling the role of school resource officer for Marshall, Illinois Schools? His name is Officer Stacey Speros. Chief Smithson says he's actually in SRO training this week.

Smithson says Speros has been with the department since 2001. But, Speros has a longer history with the city, having lived there all his life. The chief says Speros volunteered for the position.

Speros will officially start his SRO duties in August, and as mentioned, he’ll serve all four Marshall schools.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes