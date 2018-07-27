State report says United Methodist Village moved $17,000 from resident's trust funds to pay company's bills

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Last time News 10 talked with John Cox he was frustrated with United Methodist Village. Since then not much has changed.

Cox says, "I've been very watchful of my visits with my parents. Seeing how things are being done. Seeing if there is any improvement. If there's no improvement. If things are deteriorating."

Now a new report released by the Illinois Department of Public Health has John and many others like him upset.

Cox says, "I'm very...very... I'm not sure if angry is the word or if it's just upsetting. I don't see a justification for it."

A state inspector interviewed staff members and looked at financial records.

According to the report, the United Methodist Village has been pulling money from resident's trust funds. Staff members said the money was moved to pay bills.

The report also states that the CEO has been the one requesting this movement of funds. According to the report, this first began in October of 2017. The total amount moved was $17,000. The report states that there have been a number of similar transfers in the last year.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says these are violations of state code. The facility now must submit a plan of correction to the state.

Meanwhile, John still wants the transparency he was asking for weeks ago.

Cox says, "I would love to see an entire audit done to the facility. Right down to the last nickel if they can. You know money is being spent, is it being spent wisely? Is it being thrown away?"