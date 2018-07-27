Clear

State report says United Methodist Village moved $17,000 from resident's trust funds to pay company's bills

A report from the Illinois Department of Public Health has some in Lawrenceville concerned.

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 9:13 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 9:31 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Last time News 10 talked with John Cox he was frustrated with United Methodist Village. Since then not much has changed.

Scroll for more content...

Cox says, "I've been very watchful of my visits with my parents. Seeing how things are being done. Seeing if there is any improvement. If there's no improvement. If things are deteriorating."

Now a new report released by the Illinois Department of Public Health has John and many others like him upset.

LINK | LAWRENCEVILLE TAKES ACTION AGAINST UNITED METHODIST VILLAGE

Cox says, "I'm very...very... I'm not sure if angry is the word or if it's just upsetting. I don't see a justification for it."

A state inspector interviewed staff members and looked at financial records.

According to the report, the United Methodist Village has been pulling money from resident's trust funds. Staff members said the money was moved to pay bills.

The report also states that the CEO has been the one requesting this movement of funds. According to the report, this first began in October of 2017. The total amount moved was $17,000. The report states that there have been a number of similar transfers in the last year.

LIKE | "WE'RE NOT GETTING PAID AND PEOPLE ARE QUITTING...OUR RESIDENTS ARE BEING NEGLECTED"

The Illinois Department of Public Health says these are violations of state code. The facility now must submit a plan of correction to the state.

Meanwhile, John still wants the transparency he was asking for weeks ago.

Cox says, "I would love to see an entire audit done to the facility. Right down to the last nickel if they can. You know money is being spent, is it being spent wisely? Is it being thrown away?"

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler than normal, nice conditions!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley

Image

Art in the Park

Image

Semi overturns at I-70 exit

Image

Nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today.

Image

Curtis Painter back at Lincoln

Image

Luck throws at Colts camp

Image

Etling makes camp debut

Image

How about that sunset? Eric Stidman has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"