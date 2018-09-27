Clear

Community looks forward after Stellar application withdrawal

Knox County leaders are looking forward after withdrawing their application for the STELLAR grant.

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 4:25 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In May, leaders of Knox County, Vincennes and Bicknell met. The mission? To become Stellar.

In May Bicknell mayor Thomas Estabrook said, "One of the major pieces of this program is for the entire community as a whole to get together and figure out what are our strengths and of course what our are weaknesses."

It's been four months. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says that goal has been met.

Yochum says, "This was really good for everybody. The entire county. At least we're sitting down weekly and talking and looking at this process."

The process increased communication. However, for the time being, that process is now over.

Yochum explains, "It didn't look like we were going to get everything put together in time. So rather than to less than stellar application, we thought it was best to just step back and withdraw from this years"

To apply for the Stellar grant, the regional community must submit an application. That application lays out how the community will use the funds. Yochum says there was still plenty of work needed to be ready.

Yochum explains, "I mean a lot of good has come out of this. Bicknell is updating their comprehensive plan. The county is going to get a comprehensive plan. We were already updating ours. Ours is seven years old. We're updating it and have been for the last several months."

Comprehensive plans will help all three communities build toward their future. Yochum hopes the lessons learned from the project will continue.

Yochum says, "Just us coming together and working together, the cities and county, was a win for everybody. That hasn't necessarily been that case in the past."

