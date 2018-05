TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One group is taking on some tough topics while training others how to do the same.

We're talking about Team of Mercy.

On Friday, the group held an all-day seminar in Terre Haute.

It focused on youth mental health and first aid.

15 participants learned skills and how to look for symptoms of problems among today's youth.

Organizers want to get out the message that issues plaguing teens are preventable with the right help.