Community hosts benefit for local man battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A community came together to help a Sullivan County man. That's after his battle with a life-changing diagnosis.

The Hope For Hodgkins event was held in Sullivan on Saturday.

It was a benefit for Alec Tatom. Tatom is currently living with Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

He was diagnosed in May.

Saturday's event included a bike and car show, raffles, auctions and live music.

"It is amazing, it is amazing," said Tatom, "I can't believe how much the community has come together. It surprised me, but I'm thankful for it."

Money raised from the event will go to a "Hope For Hodgkins" account. Because of his diagnosis, Tatom is unable to work. The money will help pay for his medical expenses.