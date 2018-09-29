Community helps 'Stuff The Truck' to help families in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers from Covered With Love, Inc. encouraged you to help them Stuff The Truck.

The group provides diapers and other items to families in need with infants and toddlers.

Volunteers were spread out at five locations collecting your donations.

This week was Diaper Need Awareness Week.

Organizers told us they've given out more than 11,000 diapers to families in need.