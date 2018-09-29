TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers from Covered With Love, Inc. encouraged you to help them Stuff The Truck.
The group provides diapers and other items to families in need with infants and toddlers.
Volunteers were spread out at five locations collecting your donations.
This week was Diaper Need Awareness Week.
Organizers told us they've given out more than 11,000 diapers to families in need.
Related Content
- Community helps 'Stuff The Truck' to help families in need
- Stuff the Bus Food Drive helping to feed the elderly
- United Way hosts Stuff the Bus event
- Orange Friday: Helping feed hungry families in our community
- Family of Olson reflect on his life with community help
- Community dinner helps support fallen Terre Haute Police Officer's family
- Volunteers help clean up community
- Stuff the Bus Tour wraps up in Marshall
- Citizens police academy helps community growth
- Chili cook off helps out the community
Scroll for more content...