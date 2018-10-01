Clear
Community gathers to celebrate the lives of Abigail Williams and Liberty German

Saturday was the 2nd annual Abby and Libby Celebration of Life event where the whole community was invited to come and be together.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 11:37 AM
Posted By: Anna Darling

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) - Two years later, and the town of Delphi is still grieving over the loss of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

It was a time to channel grief into hope and togetherness. A prayer service asked God to help the suspect come forward on his own terms to a pastor or trusted person to confess the crime he committed.

The event featured a silent auction, performances by local dance teams, and fun activities for all ages including yard games and bounce houses.

The families of the girls organized this bittersweet event. Grandfather of Liberty, Mike Patty, said the event was all about celebrating their lives with the community that loved them.

It's heart wrenching to one degree but the other is we are going to celebrate their lives,” he said. “They had a wonderful life, albeit it was way too short.”

Abigail's mother, Anna Williams, said it wasn't just the immediate families who lost the girls.

“It's their aunts and their uncles and their cousins and their grandparents and their nieces and nephews and their friends,” she said. “We have a little bit of everybody here today. It's not just us, it's everybody.”

Both agreed that hope their girls would be proud of what they are doing in their honor.

Construction and fundraising are still underway for the Abby and Libby Memorial Park.

They ask people to stay vigilant and to share any information regarding the suspect with law enforcement.

