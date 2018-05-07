Community event raises funds to feed hungry families

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Working to feed those who are hungry.

That's what many did Sunday at Center Point United Methodist Church in Brazil, Indiana.

The event auctioned off homemade food items like pies and cakes.

Afterwards, they held a chili dinner.

Funds will go to organizations who work year round to feed the community.

One of the programs is Clay County Youth Food Program.

The program feeds hungry children throughout the summer and school year.

"It amazes me that people from all different walks of life come and join together for a common purpose, simply to feed the children," said Terry Barr, Clay County Youth Food Program volunteer.

The program is always looking for volunteers to help serve the community. For more information on the program, click here.

There will be a Food for Families 5K run on Memorial Day weekend.

That run will also raise money to feed members of the community.

It will be on May 28th beginning at 8 a.m. at the track in Forest Park in Brazil, IN.