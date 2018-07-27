Community dinner helps support fallen Terre Haute Police Officer's family

TERRE HAUT, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community continues to support the family of a fallen officer.
Bethesda Gardens Senior Living Community in Terre Haute held a special dinner on Thursday night.
For just $5, you could receive a box meal.
It included a pork chop, baked potato, green beans, and a dessert.
There was even a drive through.
All proceeds from the dinner go the Rob Pitts Memorial Fund.
Terre Haute Police Officer Pitts was killed in the line of duty in May.
You can donate to the fund at any time by stopping into any Fifth-Third bank branch in the Wabash Valley.
