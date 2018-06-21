Clear

Community comes together to plan for future development possibilities

Planning for the future. That was the focus of a meeting in Terre Haute this morning. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted members of the Office of Community and Rural Affairs also known as OCRA.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Planning for the future. That was the focus of a meeting in Terre Haute this morning.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted members of the Office of Community and Rural Affairs also known as OCRA.

They met at clabber girl. OKRA provides grants to small towns and cities for various projects.

Part of today's meeting allowed okra to talk about what's available. They hope those in attendance today will take what they learned and use it for future planning.

"We provide a number of resources of capacity building programs that help communities do that across the state and so we're thrilled to be here to help share some of that information with the Terre Haute region on how they can start building and plan for the future," said Jodi Golden of OCRA.

The chamber hopes today’s group session will develop the Wabash Valley even more.

