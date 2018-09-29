Community comes together to cleanup Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Over a hundred members of the community turned out Saturday morning for cleanup Terre Haute. Among them was Chase Gaither who was part of Terre Haute South's AP biology course wishing to make a difference.

"Well I just thought it was a good way to help the community out because I’ve never done something like this before and this gets people out of the house and helps beautify the city a little bit," said Gaither.

There were also groups from Terre Haute Rotary Club, Indiana State University as well exchange students who just wanted to make a change.

It’s this effort from local youth that has Mayor Duke Bennet looking forward toward to the future.

"To see the kids doing it and the smile on their face they just really feel like they accomplished something. Hopefully that will build into bigger and better things down the road where they can even do more for Terre Haute," said Mayor Bennet.

For hours volunteers covered everywhere between Ohio street to Maple Avenue. It’s an area that Terre Haute code enforcement has received most of their complaints, but it’s difficult for their limited staff to clean up all the request.

"we'll probably close 150 to 200 tickets today. And so it makes those folks happy. It also makes us feel good about the system works that we can track this and really hit it on a regular basis," said Bennet.

As for these kids, they are proud of the impact they have made on the community. They just hope others who call Terre Haute home will step forward to make a difference as well.

"I feel like it will inspire some people to come out cause they see the amount of people that has came out today. So they might be inspired, hey since other people are doing it, why don't I?"

Now this event wasn't accepting old televisions that we're thrown away. That will be a separate event that will take place October second.