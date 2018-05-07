Community comes together during prayer vigil for fallen officer

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Moments before a vigil started for fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts, many were already gathered in support and in his honor.

"I have known Rob my whole life," said Jeanie West, neighbor, "He was such a nice, sweet person, very friendly, just a heart of gold."

The loss of Officer Pitts still comes hard to grasp for those who knew him.

West says she remembers reaching out to Pitts during previous situations, thanking him for his service.

"I, even in the past, sent him little Facebook messages and said 'Hey I'm glad you're ok' when something has happened," she said, "and last night, we were just heartbroken."

The Bridge Church holds prayer service on the first Saturday of every month. However, when the news spread about Officer Pitts' death, Senior Pastor Billy Joe Henry says he felt the service needed to take a different direction.

"The police officers of this community, they're amazing, they're second to none," he said.

"I know Rob is an amazing man, I know he had a relationship, I know where he's at," Henry continued, "The hope is one day we will all be reunited."

Even with a loss so great, some are finding relief from a deep lesson.

"It's so important in these times to really come out and do this, and know that we support the police in everything they do," said West.