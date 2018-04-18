Community center reaching out for public support

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A community center can be the connecting point between many individuals in a town.

Scroll for more content...

Right now, the Fairbanks Community Center in Fairbanks, Indiana is in need of immediate funding and volunteers. If those resources aren't gathered soon, the board may vote to close the center.

Many people use the center for various activities. Groups meet there. The gym is open for people to use, there's batting cages, camping, meeting rooms, and more.

News 10 spoke with the new Community Center President, John Arnold. He says the needs for the center are piling up.

Arnold says, "It needs a new roof and we don't have the funds for it. We just need more community support, we need board members that are active that come up with fundraisers to keep it going. We need to generate at least $1,700 dollars a month just to keep the bills paid."

Nestled inside the Fairbanks Community Center is a space used to create goods for a good cause.

Fairbanks Community Center Member, Linda Burch, says, “I have a group called Comfort Quilters. We have people that come in here twice a month. We make quilts and blankets and give them away to disaster victims."

Burch says the center is more to her than just a place to sew, which is why she doesn't want to see it go.

She says, "My dad graduated from here, and then I graduated 8th grade from here, and then we went on to north central. But I’ve always been tied, but my mother was a cook here until the day it closed. So yeah, I had some pretty good ties to the school"

That's why community members are stepping in to help, and asking you to do the same.

Burch says, "This is a part of history of this area, and I think history is being lost to some of our younger people. If we can get people to come in and help, and spend an hour a month, an hour a week, it's going to help maintain this building, so it's not going to be an eyesore for this community, and we're not going to lose anything else that we've already lost."

The next open meeting will take place at the center. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 29th.

All community members are encouraged to attend.

If you would like to connect with Community Center beforehand to offer your support, the best way to do so is by Facebook.