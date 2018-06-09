Community center opens in Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A new community center is open to the public in Clinton.

Scroll for more content...

The building, located at 301 South Main Street, is known as the JCPenney building and was most recently a place of worship. It sat vacant before the city bought the property earlier this year.

People gathered Saturday for the grand opening of the Clinton Community Center. Folks toured the building and learned more about how the space will be used.

Mayor Jack Gilfoy, Jr. explains people can rent the space for parties. It can be used for large government meetings and be useful in an emergency.

Gilfoy says, "Now we have this facility where we can actually house people if we have to put cots in here. We have restroom facilities with showers. We have a full kitchen here."

Other organizations like Kid Kare Project have already leased parts of the building. Kid Kare provides free materials and resources to struggling families.

Volunteer Ashley Wheat says, "This is going to be really great for us because we have so much more space now and we're able to be right on the Main Street of Clinton so more people can be familiar with us and come in and out easily."

Mayor Gilfoy says the change improves Main Street curb appeal.

The city bought the building earlier this year for $36,000 and the mayor says they will spend less than previously estimated on renovations. With some work already completed by city employees, the mayor says he thinks renovations will be around a hundred thousand dollars. Gilfoy says the total cost of the project is much less than what it would have cost had the city bought another property and built a new building.

You can contact the Mayor's Office for more information and to reserve the community center.