Community celebrates local historical figures speech after 100 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI)- Eugene V. Debs is well known for many things. He played vital roles in the starting the Brotherhood of Locomotive Firemen, the American Railway Union as well as the American Socialist Party.

That’s why people like Danny Cheshier came to Terre Haute Saturday. He went to Eugene Debs home to learn more about debs' contribution to so many Americans.

"Every time I walk in that home even though I’ve been through it numerous times, you always pick up something you might have bypassed," said Cheshier.

They were there to honor one of Debs most famous speeches. IT was a speech delivered 100 years ago in Canton, Ohio, voicing concerns over being involved in world war one.

Noel Beasley, President of the Eugene V. Debs Foundation says the speech focused on America needing to focus more on worker growth then sending boys to war.

“The speech originally went for four hours and I think that was because there was a lot of cheering and shouting and so forth," said Beasley.

One at a time volunteers took part in reading Debs historic speech from his porch. The historic words helped shape the U.S. into what it is today.

Members of the Debs foundation just hope others will take time to see how relevant those he spoke long ago means today.

"Snd we just hope that folks will take this opportunity to remember not just a great man but also the need to have this kind of focus in our lives in 2018," said Beasley.

Even though Debs speech would come to an end, those who still agree with his beliefs say it's a speech they would listen to again.

"It’s quite a drive for a short presentation but nothings too good for the Debs foundation," said Cheshier.

Even though the event may be over you can still learn more about Eugene Debs. Follow this website to learn more.