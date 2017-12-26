Community Spotlight: Salvation Army

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Financial and emotional stress can ruin Christmas cheer.

"We have about a 27% poverty rate, even more than that if you include the working poor. Most of us, are a pay check away from being there ourselves,” said Captain Jason Shaal.

That's why the Salvation Army exists. They're meeting needs wherever, whenever and however they can. "We can't do it alone. We just can't,” said Shaal.

That's through several programs, like Pathway of Hope, they're building futures for families. And the popular Red Kettle Campaign or food and assistance programs. Shaal added, "We all want something better for our kids, don't we? And sometimes, we don't know how to give it to them. but we can."

And it's not too late for you to help out this holiday season. The Salvation Army is actively still accepting donations to reach their goals.

Shaal explains, "That $250,000 goal, is it a stretch? Yep, absolutely, but we know our community has come through before and we know they can come through again."

Monetary donations are always being accepted. Go online to SATerreHaute.org or sign up to volunteer.

"We're stronger together,” Shaal said, “We can widen our reach in the lives of families, together."

Click here to visit the Salvation Army website and donate.