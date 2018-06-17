Clear

Community Band fills the air with music for families

The Terre Haute Community Band continued the fun for local families with a big children's concert!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The sounds of music filled Fairbanks Park Saturday evening.

The Terre Haute Community Band played for it's annual children's concert, but it wasn't just for kids! Everyone in the family no matter their age could enjoy the fun. The band played music from Disney movies and The Beatles. There was also a live animal show.

There are more concerts this summer, according to the group's website

           June 30 From the River to the Sea

           July 4 (Wed.) I’ll Be Seeing You - Music of WWII (with fireworks)
           July 14 Women in Song 
           July 28 Of Kings and Commoners
           August 11 Centennial of Leonard Bernstein

The concerts are free and are open to the public.

