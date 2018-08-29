Communities have the chance to apply for Wabash River grants

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is looking to make the Wabash River healthier and more accessible.
Communities with a mile of the Wabash River can apply for the grants.
$300,000 are available from the Wabash River Heritage Corridor Fund.
In previous years, grants improved Riverfront Park in Clinton and renovated a bridge in Montezuma.
Interested communities should apply by October 1st.
For more information, click here.
