Communities can apply for grants for railroad crossing projects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many local drivers say they are frustrated with so many railroad crossings and trains blocking their way. $125 million is up for grabs and community leaders hope they can secure a portion of that money to make traveling a little easier.

Drivers say they are often "railroaded" at the intersection of 19th Street and Margaret Avenue. Work is already underway there to build an overpass.

Terre Haute city engineers are dreaming about the next big project. Chuck Ennis says he would like to plan the next construction project for the railroad crossing at 8th Avenue and 13th Street.

Terre Haute was just one community represented at an Indiana Department of Transportation meeting earlier this week. Officials from across the region gathered to learn more about the funding program called Local Trax. It's a grant matching program.

$125 million is available to cities and towns. Local governments, like Terre Haute, would only need to come up with twenty percent of the total cost of a construction project. Possible construction projects include high-priority railroad grade separations, crossing closures, and other safety enhancements at railroad intersections with local roads.

It's something city engineers say they plan to pursue but there is obviously no guarantee the city would be awarded the grant.

Applications for this program are due August 31st.

More meetings are scheduled in the coming week.

Monday, April 16: 1 p.m. Central INDOT LaPorte District Office, 315 E. Boyd Blvd, LaPorte, IN 46350

Wednesday, April 18: 1 p.m. INDOT Fort Wayne District Office, 5333 Hatfield Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Friday, April 20: 1 p.m. INDOT Vincennes District Office, 3650 South U.S. 41, Vincennes, IN 47591

For more information about Local Trax click here.