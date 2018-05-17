Committee will discuss dance permit ordinance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute city councilwoman is chairing a committee to clear-up confusion and improve an ordinance regarding dance permits.

Scroll for more content...



Council President Curtis DeBaun asked Councilwoman Martha Crossen to lead the group.

The committee will consist of public officials and members of the public. Crossen says Councilman Todd Nation, City Attorney Eddie Felling, Assistant Chief of Police Shawn Keen and Melissa Reed with Human Relations are a part of the committee. Crossen says she is working to secure final members from the public.

LINK | IT'S MY PARTY, I CAN DANCE IF I WANT TO: OFFICIALS CLARIFY DANCE PERMIT ORDINANCE

The group is not expected to meet until the last week in May or first week of June, according to Crossen.

The group will look over the ordinance as it stands and discuss ways to improve it. Changes could come in the form of amendments. Officials had previously discussed changing the name from “dance permit” to “event permit” or something similar. They also talked about removing language requiring a permit for a party to be advertised.

LINK | DANCE DANCE REVOLUTION: CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO DANCE PERMIT ORDINANCE

Councilwoman Crossen says it is unlikely anything will be ready for discussion at the next City Council Meeting, June 7th.

The public can still address their concerns on non-agenda items during the public comment portion of the meeting.