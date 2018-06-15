Commission for Higher Education hold meeting at ISU, release college readiness report

TERE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Education leaders in Indiana made a stop in Terre Haute on Thursday to discuss pressing issues.
The Commission for Higher Education held its monthly meeting at Indiana State University.
The commission travels to universities around the state.
At Thursday's meeting, members met with ISU President Dr. Deborah Curtis.
They also discussed higher education issues with ISU graduates.
The commission makes recommendations on how to fund higher education programs to the state.
On Thursday, members released its college readiness report.
