#ColtonStrong, Family needs your help to keep a Terre Haute little boy's memory alive

We've introduced you to Colton Murray before. He is a Terre Haute little boy who was an inspiration to many, especially for chilrden in the hospital. He gave them strength to press on.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 6:38 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 7:14 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- We've introduced you to Colton Murray before. He is a Terre Haute little boy who was an inspiration to many, especially for children in the hospital. He gave them strength to press on.

This past Christmas, Colton passed away. But, he is still moving mountains and help of his family.

When Colton passed away in December, it left a hole in the hearts of the Wabash Valley. Especially the Murray family. For the first time since his passing, they say they're ready to talk. 

Colton's strength is what captured the hearts of so many near and far. The little boy fighting one tough battle went viral on social media. 

"It was unexpected," Kim Murray, Colton's mom said. 

For nearly two years, Colton was #ColtonStrong. He was born with Down Syndrome. Colton also had rare heart defects. 

It was just days before Christmas when Colton passed. It is a moment Colton's parents and brother will never forget. 

"Santa came and we took all the presents out," Kim Murray said. "You just imagine what it would be like to open the presents and have him {Colton} play with them."

In the midst of Colton's journey, Colton's mom and dad say Riley Hospital for Children, in Indianapolis, became their second home.


"I couldn't imagine doing it with a different place, other than Riley," Matt Murray, Colton's dad said. "They were amazing. The nurses and the doctors were like family."

They say the hospital is the reason they kept fighting. And, now they say it's their time to give back. The Murray family is starting a "Colton Strong" toy drive. They are asking for new toys to donate to Riley Hospital for Children next month. The family also plans to donate the toys initially wrapped for Colton on Christmas day. 

They say their hope is to help kids at Riley feel brave in months to come.

If you would like to donate an item in memory of Colton, you can give it the family directly or drop it off at Riley Hospital for Children. 

There is a local place to drop off items as well. The address is Coldwell Banker Troy Helman at 788 S. 3rd. St., Terre Haute, IN, 47807.

The Murray family says they will take any new toy. You can order from an Amazon wishlist that Colton's mom set up.

As many know, Colton passed away right before Christmas. It was so hard. Well, we decided to open up his wrapped presents anyways and hold onto them until we were ready to donate them. Living at Riley, you see a lot of various situations with children & families. It makes you appreciate every little thing you have & who you have to share it with. Matt & I for instance, have wonderful employers. Our places of employment are a branch of our family and they gave us a gift that we will never forget, something not every parent has... time away from work to care for our family. Because of them, we were always able to spend time with both of our boys. We were also at Riley so much that the staff became family. We saw a lot around us. Death, sadness, happiness, celebrities, professional sports players, policy changes, many children arrive after us and leave before us. We also prayed for the rooms that were having a bad day. (You could always tell by their room - cart outside & an abundance of staff inside.) Anyways, from our experience & what we've witnessed, Riley doesn't just take care of their patients, they take care of their patient's families as well. Frequently, they checked on our mental health & reminded us to get some fresh air if we hadn't left in days. They played with Hayden & brought him presents. They even brought Hayden a birthday gift on his birthday. They brought Matt & I stuff too. Toys, extra blankets, capes, & stuffed animals may not be necessities, but they sure do bring sunshine to a child or family on a gloomy day. We were thankful for these donations. That said, we are donating Colton's new toys to Riley next month. If you also want to donate an item in memory of Colton, you can give it to Matt or I to take to the hospital. Or, you can order from an Amazon wishlist I set up to hopefully make things easier. (Items ship to us.) If you'd like to personally pick something out on Amazon & it's not on the list, leave the link below & after I add it to the wishlist, I will let you know. They will take any new toy. If you have any other ideas or ways you'd like to help, please PM me. Wishlist is in bio. #ColtonStrong

A post shared by ColtonStong (@coltonstrong_heartwarrior) on

