ColtonStrong, Family needs your help to keep a Terre Haute little boy's memory alive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- We've introduced you to Colton Murray before. He is a Terre Haute little boy who was an inspiration to many, especially for children in the hospital. He gave them strength to press on.

This past Christmas, Colton passed away. But, he is still moving mountains and help of his family.

When Colton passed away in December, it left a hole in the hearts of the Wabash Valley. Especially the Murray family. For the first time since his passing, they say they're ready to talk.

Colton's strength is what captured the hearts of so many near and far. The little boy fighting one tough battle went viral on social media.

"It was unexpected," Kim Murray, Colton's mom said.

For nearly two years, Colton was #ColtonStrong. He was born with Down Syndrome. Colton also had rare heart defects.

It was just days before Christmas when Colton passed. It is a moment Colton's parents and brother will never forget.

"Santa came and we took all the presents out," Kim Murray said. "You just imagine what it would be like to open the presents and have him {Colton} play with them."

In the midst of Colton's journey, Colton's mom and dad say Riley Hospital for Children, in Indianapolis, became their second home.





"I couldn't imagine doing it with a different place, other than Riley," Matt Murray, Colton's dad said. "They were amazing. The nurses and the doctors were like family."

They say the hospital is the reason they kept fighting. And, now they say it's their time to give back. The Murray family is starting a "Colton Strong" toy drive. They are asking for new toys to donate to Riley Hospital for Children next month. The family also plans to donate the toys initially wrapped for Colton on Christmas day.

They say their hope is to help kids at Riley feel brave in months to come.

If you would like to donate an item in memory of Colton, you can give it the family directly or drop it off at Riley Hospital for Children.

There is a local place to drop off items as well. The address is Coldwell Banker Troy Helman at 788 S. 3rd. St., Terre Haute, IN, 47807.

The Murray family says they will take any new toy. You can order from an Amazon wishlist that Colton's mom set up.