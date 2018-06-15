Colored lights on cars illegal in Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) – Lawmakers and Indiana State Police are hoping to clear up confusion on the roads.

That's with a new law cracking down on colored lights on cars. Starting July 1 in Indiana, colored lights such as green, purple, red or blue will be illegal if visible from the front.

The new law indicates lights should be white or amber. LED lights are allowed.

The only exceptions are the red tail and brake lights.

“Part of the change to bring about with this law is for drivers to know if it’s a police car behind me, a fire truck behind me. We just want people to have white or amber lights facing to the front so there's no confusion on what that car is behind you,” Sergeant Joe Watts with ISP.

Watts says they will be pulling people over for colored lights. They will issue warnings at first. Then tickets will follow.

Watts say tickets can be anywhere from $175 dollars to $250 depending on the county.

This new law takes effect July 1.