Local college ranks number one in the state

Olney Community College has ranked number one in the state on a list of community colleges on Schools.com

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 5:37 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Alec Zander is in his first year at Olney Central College.

Zander says, "It's a lot different than high school. But I'm enjoying every step of the way and I'll make it through one way or the other".

Zander is studying to be an accountant. He says he chose Olney Central because it was close to home.

Zander says, "This has always felt like a hometown so I felt like it was my first option."

Olney Central College and other schools have been recovering from the state budget crisis. The state of Illinois went two years without a budget.

President Rodney Ranes explains, "That did provide some challenges for us. One of the things we have tried to do for our area and our district is to maintain an accessible affordable education. I think we've been very successful in that."

Ranes says the school focused on maintaining standards in the classroom.

Ranes explains, "Sometimes we may not have bought things in student services or our student union or in other areas but we always tried to make sure that our infrastructure as far as if we had supplements online. To always try to make sure that faculty had the basics in their chemistry class and other areas."

As the school recovers it has been named number one community college in the State of Illinois. Ranes says the honor is a reflection of his staff's efforts.

Ranes says, "I think it's good for the faculty and staff. It's a good pat on the back because we've done a lot with less. And to see that there is some success beyond that I think is very important."

That success is important to students like Zander who call OCC home.

