CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - You typically think of having the “college talk” with those in high school. Well at Cloverdale Community Schools, educators are starting that conversation a lot earlier.

Administrators there have put “Clover U” into place. It's a mentality geared toward Kindergarten through 8th-grade students.

The idea is that no matter a student's background or poverty level, college is possible for them.

The school’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Cathy Ames, says "The area that we are in, being very rural, a small community, a small school corporation, sometimes our students may feel they don't have some of the same opportunities that bigger corporations have, but we actually do."

Throughout Cloverdale schools, about 30 different colleges, universities, and trade schools are represented.

News 10 spoke with Second Grade Teacher Sheryl Hall. She shares, "So I went to Ball State and that's one of the reasons why I picked Ball State. But when they go on to third grade, they'll be exposed to another college and fourth grade to another college. So, hopefully by the time they get to high school, they'll be exposed to multiple colleges, and college won't be a foreign concept to them."

So with the backing of school staff members, and the hope of college in front of them, Hall says she's seeing students setting and reaching their goals sooner.

The teacher shares, "They're excited and they'll go home and share them with their parents. And the parents will come in and say, 'What can we do to improve? They are so excited about going to college,' and never before have I had those kinds of conversations with parents."

If you're interested in getting more information about Clover U or putting something like it in your school, you can contact Cathy Ames. She can be reached at (765) 795-4664.

This is Cloverdale Elementary School's second year of the program and the middle school's first year.