Collapsing Parke County building receives inspection

MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a collapsing building in Parke County.

Last week, we first told you about a vacant building in Marshall that was starting to collapse.

Bricks were falling onto the roadway.

On Tuesday, News 10 learned a structural engineer has inspected the property.

The back half of the building has been deemed unstable and will need to be demolished.

The front portion, however, is still stable and salvageable.

The owner reportedly has plans to restore the building.