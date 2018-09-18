(CNN) -- Coca-Cola may be looking into a new ingredient.
The company is signaling interest in the potential sale of cannabis-infused drinks.
Coke says it's following debate over the ingredient Cannabidiol, or CBD, a non-psychoactive ingredient derived from marijuana.
Coke says it's an ingredient that could gain ground in wellness beverages globally.
According to Bloomberg, Coke is in talks with a Canadian cannabis company on potential products. But the company says it's just watching increased use of CBD for now.
The company hasn't made any decisions about using it in Coke products.
Related Content
- Coca-Cola considering cannabis beverages
- Coca-Cola bottle born in Terre Haute
- Coca-Cola Festival set for this weekend in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute Coca-Cola warehouse to move, around 15 will be out of a job
- Group working to make the Coca-Cola bottle and Terre Haute
- Senate committee approves Vigo Food & Beverage Tax proposal
- Food and beverage tax progresses; new convention center in sight
- Vigo County leaders discuss proposed food and beverage tax
- Legislature gives approves cannabis oil bill
- Vigo County Food and Beverage tax increase one step closer to reality
Scroll for more content...