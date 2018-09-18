Clear

Coca-Cola considering cannabis beverages

Coca-Cola is signaling interest in the potential sale of cannabis-infused drinks. (CNN) Coca-Cola is signaling interest in the potential sale of cannabis-infused drinks. (CNN)

Coca-Cola is signaling interest in the potential sale of cannabis-infused drinks.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 9:10 AM
Posted By: CNN

(CNN) -- Coca-Cola may be looking into a new ingredient.

The company is signaling interest in the potential sale of cannabis-infused drinks.

Coke says it's following debate over the ingredient Cannabidiol, or CBD, a non-psychoactive ingredient derived from marijuana.

Coke says it's an ingredient that could gain ground in wellness beverages globally.

According to Bloomberg, Coke is in talks with a Canadian cannabis company on potential products. But the company says it's just watching increased use of CBD for now.

The company hasn't made any decisions about using it in Coke products.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Hot again, with a sprinkle or two.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ohio town makes early Christmas for boy with cancer

Image

'Mary Poppins Returns' dazzles with new trailer

Image

Smokin and Jokin BBQ & Comedy Festival Humphrey's Park, Linton In.

Image

We're continuing to hold onto this summer like trend for now.

Image

Addressing mental health and kids

Image

A hot few days....but will it cool down by the end of the week?

Image

Pro bike riders make a stop at Griffin Bike Park

Image

Wabash Valley Cares hurricane help this Thursday

Image

North Terre Haute house fire under investigation

Image

Nick Fuentes speaking event canceled at Rose-Hulman

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe