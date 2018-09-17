Coca-Cola Festival set for this weekend in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A festival that ties the iconic Coca-Cola bottle to our community is inching closer.

This Saturday, a portion of downtown Terre Haute will be all about Coca-Cola.

Wabash Avenue will be shut down between 6th Street to 9th Street.

It will celebrate Terre Haute as the birthplace of the original Coca-Cola bottle, which was created in 1915 by the Root Glass Company.

The festival will feature Coca-Cola collectible dealers, vintage memorabilia, a kids area, community state, live bands, a beer garden, and a bunch of other downtown activities.

