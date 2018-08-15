Clydesdale horses make their way through Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Clinton received a special treat on Wednesday.
The Budweiser company rode its Clydesdale horses through the city.
People lined the streets just to see the horses make their way through.
It ended at the local VFW.
Afterward, people could take pictures with both horses and veterans.
