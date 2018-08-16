Clydesdale horses make a stop in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Budweiser's famous horses made another stop in the Wabash Valley.
People lined up to see the Clydesdale horses at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute.
The original Clydesdale horses made their first appearance in the 1930's.
They were a gift to celebrate the repeal of prohibition.
If you happened to spot a Dalmation during the parade, you're not alone.
He serves as the Clydesdales mascot.
