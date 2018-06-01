Clear

Clydesdale horses added to the air show roster

There's another addition to the 2018 Air Show.

Posted: May. 31, 2018 4:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's another addition to the 2018 Air Show.

Eight world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales have been added to the roster.

The gentle giants will make two appearances during the Terre Haute Air Show.

On Saturday, August 18th, the eight-horse hitch will be on display from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. and then again on the 19th at 10:00 a.m. to take part in the military parade.

To learn more about the air show, click here.

