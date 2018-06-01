TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's another addition to the 2018 Air Show.
Scroll for more content...
Eight world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales have been added to the roster.
The gentle giants will make two appearances during the Terre Haute Air Show.
On Saturday, August 18th, the eight-horse hitch will be on display from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. and then again on the 19th at 10:00 a.m. to take part in the military parade.
To learn more about the air show, click here.
Related Content
- Clydesdale horses added to the air show roster
- Sinclair allows critical ad to air, sandwiched between its defense
- A.J. Reed ready to earn spot on Astros roster
- Phoenix firefighters work to free horse from abandoned horse trailer
- Even with shutdown deal, Trump ad still shows xenophobia
- More performers announced for 2018 Terre Haute Air Show
- California wildfire burns homes, kills horses
- California wildfire burns homes, kills horses
- California wildfire burns homes, kills horses
- California wildfire burns homes, kills horses