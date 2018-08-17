Clinton woman charged after two-month-old baby suffered numerous broken bones

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -A Vermillion County woman is behind bars after police say she seriously injured an infant.
The investigation started in July when police say 21-year-old Elexis King of Clinton brought a two-month-old infant to Union Hospital in Terre Haute with several broken bones.
The infant was moved to Riley Hospital for Children.
Hospital staff there said the infant had a fracture of the right humerus, distal right radius and ulna fractures, right distal femur fracture, left tibia and fibula fracture, and a left humerus fracture.
When police questioned King, they say she blamed another toddler for hurting the two-month-old.
A subpoena was issued and served for medical records.
According to hospital records, the injuries the infant suffered were inconsistent with the statements King made.
On Friday, police arrested King in Terre Haute.
She was charged with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person under 14.
She is currently in the Vermillion County Jail.
