Clinton water project begins Monday

People in Clinton, Indiana could see fewer water main breaks and subsequent boil orders thanks to a federal grant.

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 10:12 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Work on a water project is set to begin Monday and it could mean Clinton residents will see fewer water main breaks and subsequent boil orders.

The city was awarded federal money through the Small Cities and Towns Community Development Block Grant program to complete the project. The grant totals $600,000 and the city is contributing close to $160,000. The money will be used to repair, replace or install water mains, pipes and hydrants across the city.

Shut-off valves will be installed across the city so if there is an issue service will not be shut-off to the entire city.

"Isolation valves are much needed in this community because if we have an issue on the south end of town it impacts the whole city because we have to shut the tower off."

Clinton resident Gabrielle Leonard says, "Getting the shut-off valves is a really good idea just so it wouldn't effect the whole town because it's a pretty big town."

Mayor Gilfoy says the work should be done in September of October, weather permitting.

