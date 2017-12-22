Clinton police give back to family for the holidays

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday season is a time to give, and Clinton police officers are giving back to a family in need.

A Clinton woman was saving her money to buy presents for her granddaughters.

A few weeks ago someone stole her credit card, taking almost $2,000.

Officer Brandon Mahady was on the case and wanted to give back to the family.

He teamed up with the Clinton city police department, Vermillion County Sherriff's Office, and the prosecutor's office.

"We've known these kids the past few years, we've known they're good kids," said Mahady.

Even members of the community contributed. All to help a local family during the holidays.

They all pitched in to give the family a Christmas they deserve and will remember.

"To see their reaction whenever they open up gifts that without something like this going on otherwise they wouldn't have gotten it," said Robert Hardy.

Hardy has been donating gifts for the past few years to local families.

The group collected over $1,200 in donations.

"To do this for them with the community's support you know it's great, we love it," said Mahady.

It's even more important because they're helping a child through a hard time. One of the children is suffering from cancer.

"She was diagnosed with cancer in September. She's going through chemotherapy," said Mahady.

Their grandma says it's made their holiday feel good again. She doesn't have to worry about how the kids will get presents.

"Just for them to take care of the kids like this is just overwhelming," said the grandmother.

They say giving is good for everyone involved.

"It's amazing. There's no other feeling in the world like it. It's amazing," said Hardy.