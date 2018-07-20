Clear

Clinton man stops by WTHI with huge Care With a Bear donation

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 6:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In an emergency situation, a stuffed animal friend can help calm a child.

That's why News 10 has teamed-up with Azzip Pizza for the Care With a Bear campaign.

We're collecting new teddy bears and stuffed animals.

Those donations will be given to local police and first responders.

On Friday, Robert Maloney from Clinton stopped by our station with a large donation.

He told us every little bit helps, and he encourages everyone watching to do the same.

"I think every little bit helps with the state police, first responders, and firefighters...and just everybody. If they can make the kids I mean, that's what it's for...the children that have just lost everything, or worse yet, you know? It's just something they have to break the pain," Maloney said.

If you would like to help, donation barrels are set up inside our station lobby at 8th and Ohio and at Azzip Pizza on U.S. 41.

On Tuesday, July 31st, we will host a special collection day outside of our studio to collect stuff animal donations.

