Clinton man arrested on charges of stalking woman and slashing her tires

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clinton, Indiana man is behind bars for allegedly slashing a woman's tires.

Scroll for more content...

68-year-old Jerry Huxford was arrested on Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, he was caught on Union Hospital security camera deflating a woman's tires.

Police chased Huxford down near 4th Street and 8th Avenue in Terre Haute.

During the arrest, police say they were able to locate the knife, sweatshirt, and sunglasses that were used in the crime.

The documents also indicate this is not the first time Huxford has stalked this female and slashed her tires.

His bond is set at $35,000 with no 10 percent.