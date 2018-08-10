Clear

Clinton Police mourns the loss of retired K9 officer

Piper started her career with the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office, later moving to the Clinton Police Department.

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 10:37 PM
Updated: Aug. 9, 2018 11:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police officers in Clinton are mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Thursday, the Clinton Police Department announced the passing of retired K9 Officer Piper.

Piper started her career with the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office, later moving to the Clinton Police Department.

Piper's handler was Clinton Police Officer Justin Nelson.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
A warm overnight, with some fog.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH Rex take game one of championship

Image

Crime Stoppers: Forgery, Theft and Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Gathering Timber for Pioneer Village

Image

Honey Creek Mall Family Fun Night

Image

Drug Court press conference

Image

How is Terre Haute doing financially?

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Knox County Invasive Species Ordinance

Image

Aldi holds hiring spree

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday