Clinton Police mourns the loss of retired K9 officer

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police officers in Clinton are mourning the loss of one of their own.
On Thursday, the Clinton Police Department announced the passing of retired K9 Officer Piper.
Piper started her career with the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office, later moving to the Clinton Police Department.
Piper's handler was Clinton Police Officer Justin Nelson.
