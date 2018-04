CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A traveling exhibit will be making a stop at the Clinton Public Library.

The exhibit is called "Faces in the Crowd: Indiana and the Political Process."

The exhibit is put on by the Indiana Historical Society.

It includes photos from across the state, showing Hoosiers at campaign events throughout history.

It will also show the story of candidates.

The exhibit will be on display at the library starting on April 25th and last through May 28th.