Clinton Bridge to receive a new name in honor of explorer

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Clinton is celebrating its rich history this weekend.

The city is renaming the Clinton Wabash Bridge in honor of Henry Dana Washburn.

Washburn was an explorer who settled in Vermillion County.

His explorations discovered parts of what we now call Yellowstone National Park.

The dedication happens this Saturday at noon.

Organizers say if you want to attend, you should go to the southwest corner of the bridge, next to the Hamilton Center.