Click It or Ticket begins just in time for Memorial Day weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A safety measure drastically saves lives each year.

That's with the "Click it or Ticket" campaign.

It's part of Operation Pull Over.

Law enforcement agencies from around the state of Indiana are partnering together. All to make sure drivers are wearing seat belts.

Officers say a seat belt violation is serious, and the court can suspend your license, which is why it's important to make sure those in your vehicle are buckled up.

"It's simple. We want you to be safe. We want you to arrive at your destination on time and safely. It just takes the quick click of a seat belt," said Sargeant Joe Watts, Indiana State Police.

Operation Pull Over will go on from now until Sunday, June 3rd.

Law enforcement agencies host these campaigns multiple times a year.