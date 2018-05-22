Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Click It or Ticket begins just in time for Memorial Day weekend

A safety measure drastically saves lives each year.

Posted: May. 21, 2018 3:58 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2018 11:17 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A safety measure drastically saves lives each year.

Scroll for more content...

That's with the "Click it or Ticket" campaign.

It's part of Operation Pull Over.

Law enforcement agencies from around the state of Indiana are partnering together. All to make sure drivers are wearing seat belts.

Officers say a seat belt violation is serious, and the court can suspend your license, which is why it's important to make sure those in your vehicle are buckled up.

"It's simple. We want you to be safe. We want you to arrive at your destination on time and safely. It just takes the quick click of a seat belt," said Sargeant Joe Watts, Indiana State Police.

Operation Pull Over will go on from now until Sunday, June 3rd.

Law enforcement agencies host these campaigns multiple times a year.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunny days ahead, a shade warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It