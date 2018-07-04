Clear

Cleanup continues at Community Corrections, State Parole Office displaced for at least another week

It will be at least another week before the Indiana Parole Office can move back into its normal office space inside the Vigo County Community Corrections Center.

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - It will be at least another week before the Indiana Parole Office can move back into its normal office space inside the Vigo County Community Corrections Center.

The State Parole Office has been operating out of a temporary office inside the center since Wednesday.

That's according to director Bill Watson.

He also told us clean-up continued on Monday at the facility.

Fire investigators are still asking for your help finding the suspect in this fire.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

