Clean-up continues after detailment

PRINCETON, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews have safely removed all cars from the tracks after a derailment in Princeton, Indiana.
Normal train service has resumed. CSX workers will remain in the area to clean-up debris.
23 cars derailed overnight Sunday. Crews worked quickly to put out a propane fire.
The site remains under investigation.
