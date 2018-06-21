Clear

Clean-up continues after detailment

23 cars derailed overnight Sunday. Crews worked quickly to put out a propane fire.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews have safely removed all cars from the tracks after a derailment in Princeton, Indiana.

Normal train service has resumed. CSX workers will remain in the area to clean-up debris.

The site remains under investigation.

