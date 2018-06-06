Clear

Clean up at old Coke and Carbon site set to begin soon

Work will officially begin in a few days to clear out some vegetation at the former Coke and Carbon plant in Terre Haute.

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 10:50 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work will officially begin in a few days to clear out some vegetation at the former Coke and Carbon plant in Terre Haute.

The City Redevelopment Commission met Wednesday afternoon to open sealed bids for the job.

Vegetation and trees must be removed at the Brownsfield site at 13th and Hulman Streets.

That's so ongoing environmental testing can be done.

The goal is to remediate the site so it can be used for future development.

Originally, the bids came in too high for the work.

On Wednesday, the commission accepted a quote for $50,000.

