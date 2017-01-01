Clay county food program feeds hundreds of children this season

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of children in the Wabash Valley go hungry during Christmas break.

However, nearly 221 families won't have to worry about where their next meal will come from this holiday season.

That's all thanks to the Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program.

Hundreds of volunteers stepped up to the plate Thursday morning.

All to help sort and deliver food to needy kids and their families.

"The fact that over 400 people are here today just speaks volumes of how much they actually care about the kids in our community," said Nicole Fry, Clay County YMCA executive branch director.

The food program partners with the YMCA. They give food to any child who may go hungry while school is on break.

It's something many don't think twice about when donating their time.

"When you can hear that there will be 568 kids served by some food for their break, it's pretty easy to get up and think 'I want to be apart of that'," said Lisa Beyers, a program volunteer.

The program received a grant from Duke Energy for $9,500 this year.

Local churches and organizations also gave in support to help fill the void.

"This is a project that we really got our heart and soul into... I look forward to us coming back next year and making the same difference," said Rick Burger, Duke Energy district manager.

This year the program spent over $20,000, all to feed the kids this season.

"...fantastic to be able to feed kids and know that over the two weeks, they aren't going to be hungry," said Fry.

Volunteers loaded up their vehicles to deliver food to homes.

It's a day many give up to give back to the community.

"I've heard several people say, 'I took the day off from work to do this'. I mean that's impressive," said Beyers.

The program is offered year round to students in need.

Volunteers and school staff help throughout the summer months by delivering food to kids.

The program is often in need of donations and volunteer help.

To learn more about the program visit clayyouthfoodprogram.com

Find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ClayCountyYouthFoodDeliveryProgram/

Checks can be made to the Clay County YMCA with a memo: Youth Food Program

You can drop off checks or mail them to: YMCA of Clay County 225 E Kruzan St. Brazil, IN 47834

Contact them at 812-442-6761 or email clayyouthfoodprogram@gmail.com