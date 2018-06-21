Clay Youth Food Program

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 700 local kids go hungry in Clay County, especially now that school is out for the summer.
"It's our social responsibility for us to invest in our youth and make sure they have a bright future,” said YMCA Executive Branch Director Nicole Fry.
Thankfully, there's the YMCA based, Clay Youth Food Delivery Program. "If somebody says that they need food, we do our best - as long as it's within our delivery area to get them the food that they need,” added Fry.
Volunteers go to near-by churches. They prepare, pack and deliver food each day.
Volunteers say, "People come here to volunteer from all over the county - we have people who come on their lunch hours, in the evenings, we have a night crew, hundreds!"
Helping tummies and hearts stay full. One volunteer told News 10 about her first time delivering food to a family. "It wasn't anything special. It was a lunch and a bottle of water for each child, and when I walked away from the door I stopped in my tracks. Because those six children were carrying on over their lunch, like my children carried on, on Christmas morning."
And you can play a part. Go to ClayYouthFoodProgram.com to find out how to volunteer or donate.
One volunteer added, "I am blessed to be a part of it, and so are all of our volunteers, but everyone one of us wish this program wasn't necessary."
Summer Schedule
Northern Clay County:
Pack and deliver Monday through Friday at 11 am at First Baptist Church
Food prep Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6 pm at First Baptist Church
Southern Clay County:
Pack and deliver Monday through Friday at 10 am and Cory Community Church of the Nazarene
How to Donate
Make checks payable to the Clay County YMCA, memo: Youth Food Program
Drop off or mail to:
YMCA of Clay County
225 East Kruzan Street
Brazil, Indiana 47834
More Information and to Sign-up
Call: Clay County YMCA at (812)442-6761
Email: clayyouthfoodprogram@gmail.com
Visit: clayyouthfoodprogram.com
