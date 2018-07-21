Clay County teen's case moved to adult court

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County teen will be in adult court for his accused role in a Brazil shooting last month.
The Clay County Prosecutor told News 10 Zackary Dickson has been waived to an adult court.
His trial is set for December.
Dickson's charges include battery with a deadly weapon and dangerous possession of a firearm.
He was arrested on June 20th when police said he shot a gun toward his brother and a woman.
A fight started after that.
During the fight, the brother was shot in the hand.
