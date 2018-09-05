Clay County seven-year-old receives special gift for helping hungry kids

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - At just seven-years-old, one Wabash Valley boy is already making a major impact in his community.

Meet James Miller-Moon.

James lives in Clay County.

On Thursday, he was helping out with the Clay Youth Food Delivery Program.

While helping, Chances and Services for Youth surprised him with a bike for serving his community.

They set him up with the bike because he recently took part in Chances 'Wabash Valley Lemonade Stand Day.'

He donated his profits to the food program.

To date, he has given the group $1,400.

James told us it's important to help others.

"I like giving kids some money so they can eat instead of leaving them starving," James said.

He told us he hopes everyone donates to the program.